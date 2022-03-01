PHOTOS: Nigerian Boy ‘Schooled’ Canadian High Commissioner on Game Of Chess

Acting Canadian high commissioner to Nigeria, Kevin Tokar, was defeated by a young Nigerian during a chess exhibition game by Chess In Slums Africa

Tunde Onakayo, founder of Chess in slums Africa in a twitter thread on Tuesday said Tokar visited his team at the Under Bridge axis of Oshodi in Lagos State alongside other delegates from the commission.

“We received the Canadian high commissioner Kevin Tokar and 8 sailors from the HMCS Goose Bay-a Kingston class patrol ship in the Royal Canadian Navy led by Commander Daniel Rice,” the thread read.

During the visit, the commissioner and his team were paired with kids from the organisition and they “schooled” them on the game of chess.

According to Onakayo, one of the kids took on the commissioner and four naval officers and defeated all of them.

“The highlight of the event was when one of the kids in our academy took on 4 Canadian Naval officers including the High commissioner in a simultaneous Chess exhibition and defeated all of them with master level precision.”

Chess in slums Africa is a non-profit organisation known for using the game as a framework to promote education and raise champions from low communities.