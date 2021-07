The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation has visited President Muhammadu Buhari to pay Sallah homage to the President.

The GMD who visited the President on Thursday in Daura, Katsina State, was accompanied by the Managing Director, NNPC Trading, Mr Lawal Sade, and his sons Sadiq and Mohammed Kyari.

See photos:

L-R: Sadiq Kyari (Kyari’s Son); MD, NNPC Trading, Mr. Lawal Sade; President Muhammadu Buhari; GMD NNPC, Mele Kyari; and Mohammed Kyari (Kyari’s Son)

L-R: MD, NNPC Trading, Mr. Lawal Sade; President Muhammadu Buhari and The GMD NNPC, Mele Kyari