PHOTOS: NNPC, NEITI To Strengthen Transparency In Oil And Gas Sector

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, has said that the state owned corporation will continue to uphold the principles of the Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative in its quest to deliver value to its shareholders.

The GMD made this known on Tuesday during a courtesy visit of the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, in Abuja.

The discussion during the visit was centred on strengthening the existing collaboration between the two agencies in the area of transparency and accountability.

Kyari said, “As a National Oil Company, #NNPC has benefited tremendously from being transparent & accountable. We shall continue to uphold the #EITI Principles in our quest to deliver value to our shareholders.”

On his part, Orji pledged to support the NNPC build public trust and confidence in the extractive sector.

He said, ” We are here to pledge our support and are ready, willing and available to work with you and your team to build public trust and confidence in the extractive sector. “

Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari on Tuesday in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative Orji Ogbonnaya Orji during a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari on Tuesday in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative Orji Ogbonnaya Orji during a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari on Tuesday in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative Orji Ogbonnaya Orji during a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari on Tuesday in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative Orji Ogbonnaya Orji during a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari on Tuesday in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative Orji Ogbonnaya Orji during a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari on Tuesday in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative Orji Ogbonnaya Orji during a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari on Tuesday in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative Orji Ogbonnaya Orji during a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari on Tuesday in Abuja