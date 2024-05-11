PHOTOS: Nollywood Stars Shine On AMVCA 2024 Red Carpet

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

On Saturday night, Nollywood’s biggest stars shone on the red carpet of the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos.

Celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Toyin Abraham, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Yvonne Jegede stunned in glamorous looks as they arrived for the prestigious event.

The red carpet was a dazzling display of elegance, with actresses wearing chic, bold outfits tailor-made to make statements on the AMVCA red carpet.

The male stars looked equally stylish in both traditional and modern attire.

The red carpet served as a prelude to the main event where winners of this year’s awards organised by Multichoice would be unveiled.

Below are the photos:

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Toyin Abraham and Yvonne Jegede

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Stan Nze

Adunni Ade and Tacha

Laura Ikeji and Toyi Makinwa

Elozonam

Kiky Festus and Beauty Tukura