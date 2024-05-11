PHOTOS: Nollywood Stars Shine On AMVCA 2024 Red Carpet

By Justina SIMON
L-R; Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adunni Ade and Elozonam

On Saturday night, Nollywood’s biggest stars shone on the red carpet of the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos.

Celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Toyin Abraham, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Yvonne Jegede stunned in glamorous looks as they arrived for the prestigious event.

The red carpet was a dazzling display of elegance, with actresses wearing chic, bold outfits tailor-made to make statements on the AMVCA red carpet.

The male stars looked equally stylish in both traditional and modern attire.

The red carpet served as a prelude to the main event where winners of this year’s awards organised by Multichoice would be unveiled.

Below are the photos:

Richard Mofe-Damijo
Toyin Abraham and Yvonne Jegede
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Stan Nze
Adunni Ade and Tacha
Laura Ikeji and Toyi Makinwa

Elozonam
Kiky Festus and Beauty Tukura
Osas Ighodaro and Uche Montanna
