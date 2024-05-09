PHOTOS: NUPRC Boss, Senate Committee Members On Upstream Visit Chevron Control Facilities 

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr Gbenga Komolafe and members of the Senate Committee on Upstream have undertaken a working visit to the Chevron Control Facilities.

NUPRC Boss, Senate Committee Members On Upstream Visit Chevron Control Facilities

Advertisement

The Senate Committee on Upstream Petroleum is headed by Etang Williams.

NUPRC Boss, Senate Committee Members On Upstream Visit Chevron Control Facilities

The NUPRC team and the committee members visited the chevron facilities in a bid to boost the level of collaboration among stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.