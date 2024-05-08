PHOTOS: NUPRC, NNPC Limited Bag Oil And Gas Industry Award At OTC In Houston

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Predict Rise In Oil Production



The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd have bagged industry awards for their outstanding role in the oil and gas sector.

The awards were presented to the NUPRC and the NNPCL at the sideline of the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas USA.

The Nigerian Oil And Gas Industry Awards 2024’ ceremony was organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

Speaking at the award dinner, the Chairman of PETAN, Engr Wole Ogunsanya thanked the NNPCL and the NUPRC for their unwavering support in rebranding the image of the oil and gas industry.

Ogunsanya said that the regulator and the NNPCL have played crucial roles in their drive to ensure a sound regulatory environment that would ensure energy security.

“There is a lot of innovation going on,” he said adding “The minister (of State Petroleum) the NNPC, NUPRC and everybody is excited to support us (PETAN) to ramp up production and I guarantee you, In the next six months some of the things you are going to see in PETAN, a number of us will double production.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari represented by the Executive Vice President Upstream of the NNPCL, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan pledged continuous support for PETAN and the industry.

The EVP said, “Indeed, we are very honoured to be at this dinner. Having a very responsive government, I think is a major win for the industry and a government that responds to the yarning of the industry is also a major win.

“I sit in the upstream and I see multiple companies making giant strides and I know that production has not come as we want but I assure you in coming weeks, we will see an explosion. Thanks for the hard work of everyone present.”

She solicited for collaboration among the members in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.