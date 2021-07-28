PHOTOS: Ongoing Work At Second Niger Bridge

Construction work on the Second Niger bridge project is currently being implemented according to schedule.

The Second Niger Bridge is a greenfield construction of an 11.9km, 2×3 lane Greenfield highway connecting Asaba (Delta State)

The project is being implemented by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority with funding from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

Based on the plan for the project, the NSIA is targeting final coupling at the end of this year for some major aspects of the engineering work especially the deck-on pile sections of the bridge.

The Second River Niger Bridge aims to minimize traffic congestion on the old bridge and to strengthen connectivity in the entire region.

Julius Berger is providing the planning, logistics and construction of the river bridge.

Julius Berger’s scope of work comprises the construction of a 1,600 m long reinforced concrete river crossing with a maximum span of 150 m as well as one motorway junction, one toll station, and as a further challenge, 10 km of road construction on extremely soft and swampy terrain.

The three sections: West Approach (755 m, 14 fields with 55 m span each), East Approach (205 m, 4 fields) and Main Bridge (630 m, five fields with a maximum span of 150 m) are being built in parallel using the different production methods.

Since the water level of Niger varies by about 10m between the dry and rainy seasons, the foundation is carefully planned and coordinated.

Additionally, soil improvement measures required for road construction, vertical drainage and horizontal dam base reinforcement are implemented to guarantee the load-bearing capacity and to accelerate the settlements of the sand dams, which are 6m high on average.

See photos