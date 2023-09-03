PHOTOS: Osun Accident Leaves Six Dead, 11 Injured

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Six passengers have been killed while eleven others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on Sunday at Imesi-Ile community in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The accident involved a red-coloured DAF commercial trailer and a blue-coloured MACK commercial trailer with no registration numbers.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Commision(FRSC), Osun Command, Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.

According to her “the accident occurred on Saturday and two trailers were involved around the hilly road at Imesi-Ile. The possible cause of the accident was break failure and loss of control.

“Five dead victims were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital Osogbo by the police before the arrival of FRSC team.

“One dead male victim was trapped under the truck and our team employed the extricating machine in order to removed the trapped body from under the vehicle.”