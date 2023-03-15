PHOTOS: Peter Obi Campaigns For LP Guber Candidate In Plateau

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi, has arrived Jos, Plateau state to campaign for the party’s governorship and house of assembly candidates ahead of Saturday’s election.

Obi who shared pictures of his visit to the North Central state on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday said he was also in Jos to thank the people of the state for overwhelmingly voting for him during the presidential elections.

He urged his supporters and members of the Obidient movement to support Patrick Dakum and other LP candidates in the governorship and state assembly election on Saturday.

The LP presidential candidate restated his commitment to reclaiming what he described as his ‘stolen mandate’ while turning attention to nation building as well.

“I have just arrived in Jos to thank the OBIdients, and urge them to come out enmasse to support LP candidates. I use Patrick Dakum, our Governorship candidate as my point of contact in wishing the State Assembly candidates a great success on 18th March.

“We remain committed to reclaiming our stolen mandate and turning our focus to true nation-building,” the tweet reads.

Recall that Obi, on Monday, clarified that his supporters under the Obidient movement are not necessarily Labour Party candidates and are free to vote their choice in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The former Anambra Governor noted that as a party man, he will support other candidates nominated by the party, but he cannot question the choices of his supporters.

