PHOTOS: Peter Obi Pulls Massive Crowd At Lagos Rally

The Lagos State campaign rally of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, witnessed a large turnout of supporters and party faithful.
Obi’s Saturday rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State is at the political base of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed TInubu.
The rally started with a road walk from Ojo through Alaba International Market to the square.
The Lagos Rally is the final campaign tour of the LP candidate who has visited all the remaining 35 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.