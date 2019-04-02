PHOTOS: Police Finally Reveal Faces Of Kolade Johnson’s ‘Killers’

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police have finally revealed the identity of the officers who allegedly shot a youth, Mr Kolade Johnson, to death on Sunday.

This comes after the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed on Monday that the suspects have been arrested.

The names of the officers were given as Insp Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sgt Godwin Orji of the Police Anti Cultism Squad in the state.

Their identities were revealed following outrage by Nigerians on social media. The development also came after some residents of Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos where the incident reportedly took place went on the rampage, blocking the Oshodi/Abeokuta Expressway in protest against Johnson’s shooting.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, on Tuesday, led a police delegation on a condolence visit to the family of late Johnson.

CP Muazu met the traumatized mother and father of the deceased at their residence in the Mangoro/Onipetesi area of Lagos.





