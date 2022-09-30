PHOTOS: Police Take Over Lekki Toll Gate Ahead Of Peter Obi Lagos Solidarity Rally

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In what appears to be a show of force, men of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command have taken over the Lekki Toll Gate ahead of Saturday’s ‘million-man’ march for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The police officers who were deployed with various armoured vehicles and anti-riot equipment were seen, in their numbers, at the toll gate on Friday.

The Lekki toll gate was the point of convergence for ENDSARS protesters in 2020.

Events of 20th October 2020 when security operatives opened fire on innocent protesters further made the toll gate a symbol of resistance for Nigerian youths.

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force at the Lekki Toll Gate

THE WHISTLER reported how a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos barred the Labour Party and its supporters from converging at the toll gate.

Justice Daniel Osiagor held that while Obidents can pass through Lekki Toll Gate they must not assemble there.

He also ordered that the Obidients can hold the rally at Lekki, Festac, Ikeja and Surulere and should be given police protection.