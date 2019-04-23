PHOTOS: President Buhari Receives Emir Of Qatar

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari received the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Althani today at the Presidential Villa.

This was confirmed by the president’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad on his twitter handle.

Received by President @MBuhari, Emir of Qatar, His Highness @TamimBinHamad is in Nigeria for a State Visit. 🇳🇬 🇶🇦 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zkX5pxbRRH — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 23, 2019

The Emir who is in Nigeria for a state visit is coming three years after Buhari visited Doha, the Qatari capital in February 2016, where he attended a meeting of the OPEC.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello while receiving the Emir gifted him an honorary key to the capital Abuja.





Qatar is the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas.