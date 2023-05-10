PHOTOS: Princess Miriam Onuoha, 5 Other House Speaker Aspirants Visit APC National Secretariat

By Ating Enwongo
Princess Miriam Onuoha, the only female aspirant for the office of the Speaker and 5 other contenders in the 10th Assembly today went on a visit to the All Progressives Congress secretariat.

Also present at the meeting were strong contenders including Idris Wase (Plateau), and Muktar Aliyu Betara (Borno).

Others are Hon. Sani Jaji- Zamfara; Hon. Yusuf Gagdi – Plateau; Hon. Sada Soli – Kastina; Hon. Femi Bamishile – Ekiti; Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nakraba – Nassrawa and Hon. Ahmed Jaha – Borno.

