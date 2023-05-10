PHOTOS: Princess Miriam Onuoha, 5 Other House Speaker Aspirants Visit APC National Secretariat

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Princess Miriam Onuoha, the only female aspirant for the office of the Speaker and 5 other contenders in the 10th Assembly today went on a visit to the All Progressives Congress secretariat.

Also present at the meeting were strong contenders including Idris Wase (Plateau), and Muktar Aliyu Betara (Borno).

Others are Hon. Sani Jaji- Zamfara; Hon. Yusuf Gagdi – Plateau; Hon. Sada Soli – Kastina; Hon. Femi Bamishile – Ekiti; Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nakraba – Nassrawa and Hon. Ahmed Jaha – Borno.