PHOTOS: Rivers APC Supporters Protest Hijack Of Delegates’Election Materials

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State on Wednesday staged a protest at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The protesters, said to be those loyal to former Rivers South-East Senator, Magnus Abe, alleged that the election materials for the Local Government Delegates Elections holding today have been hijacked by the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

The protesters carried placards with different messages. “Amaechi Where’s Our Forms,” and “Election Materials Taken To Unknown Destinations” are some if the inscriptions on the placards.