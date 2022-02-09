Photos: Seven Escape Death In Abuja Lone Crash

An accident that occurred at the Vehicle Inspection Office in Katampe Abuja has left seven persons injured, while some others became unconscious.

The accident which occurred on Wednesday involved only a dark blue Toyota Corolla.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident was caused by break failure.

An eyewitness said the front tyre of the vehicle bursted while it was on high speed.

However, responding to the incident the Directorate of Road Traffic Services Kalu Emetu, said the vehicle was overloaded and the people involved had been rushed to a hospital in Maitama.

“Nobody died. It was alone clash but the vehicle was overloaded. Seven people were in the car; four at the back and three people including the driver sat in the front. They were seriously injured and our men rushed them to a hospital in Maitama.”

PHOTO: