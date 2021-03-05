PHOTOS: Social Distancing Flouted At Nigeria’s Flag-Off Ceremony For COVID-19 Vaccination

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria has finally commenced vaccination of citizens against COVID-19 on Friday, as frontline healthcare workers received one jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine each during a flag-off ceremony that was held at the National Hospital, Abuja.

However, some government officials, healthcare workers and journalists were seen flouting the social distancing guideline during the ceremony that was aired on Channels TV.

Social distancing is one of the key safety measures recommended against the spread of COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

THE WHISTLER observed that while the minimum two-meter distance recommended by the NCDC was observed at the beginning of the programme, some attendees flouted the guideline after commencement of the inoculation exercise.

Although attendees were mostly seen wearing their face masks, some appeared to have been carried away and forgot to stick to the social distancing rule.

Healthcare workers who took the vaccine jabs were seen sitting close to each other, while journalists who interviewed them threw caution to the wind.





The ceremony was held for the roll-out of 3.924m doses of AstraZeneca vaccines imported into the country on Tuesday.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, commended the country’s health workers for “saving and ensuring the protection of all Nigerians” against the virus.

Mustapha said, “This is a novel roll-out and the only authorized source is the Federal Government.”

In his remarks, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCD), Faisal Shuaib described the vaccine rollout as “a momentous occasion”.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, amongst others.