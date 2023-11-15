PHOTOS: Staff Locked Out Of NASS, Secretariat As Strike Enters Day 2

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Wednesday, public servants in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were locked out of their offices as the nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) entered its second day.

At the Federal Secretariat and the National Assembly, gates were locked, preventing workers from entering their workplaces.

Advertisement

This forced many workers to return home, including one Mr. Igwe Clinton, who told THE WHISTLER that the strike had impacted his work schedule and cost the government a whole day’s productivity.

“The strike has messed up my work schedule for the day,” Clinton, who works at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday. “I’ve wasted fuel and transportation fare to get to the office, and there will be a delay in achieving my set work targets. Government businesses and transactions will also lose a whole day.”

Workers at federal secretariat locked out over NLC strike

The strike, triggered by the alleged assault and kidnapping of NLC President Joe Ajaero in Imo State, has disrupted economic and academic activities in parts of the country.

Advertisement

The unions declared the indefinite strike after Ajaero was assaulted in Imo State by policemen and alleged agents of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

They called the strike to press home their grievances which include “non-comment by the Federal Government over the brutalising of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by security agents and hoodlums in Imo”.

Ajaero was attacked while the NLC and civil servants in Imo were protesting over the alleged anti-worker policies of the Uzodimma administration.

Despite a court injunction against the strike, organised labour has remained steadfast in its resolve.

The unions have maintained that the strike will continue until the government fulfils all their demands.

Advertisement

Staff locked out of National Assembly

National Assembly