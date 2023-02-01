PHOTOS: Sultan Of Sokoto Hosts Peter Obi

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday took his presidential campaign to Sokoto, North West Nigeria.

Obi who visited the state in the company of his vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, paid homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at his palace before moving to the campaign ground.

Addressing the Sultan at his palace in Sokoto State, Obi said he could attest to the religious leader’s antecedents from his first meeting with the Sultan 40 years ago.

Sultan Of Sokoto Hosts Peter Obi

According to the LP candidate, the encounter occurred when he was a student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) while the Sultan was a young military officer serving in Enugu State.

The LP candidate promised to fix endemic poverty in the North by engaging the huge number of unemployed youths in the North in modern mechanised farming on the vast number of arable lands in the region.

He added that the expansive lands are capable of generating more resources for the country than oil.

Recall that the Sultan had earlier distanced himself from a message circulating on social media that he had endorsed Obi for president.

The monarch reiterated that he remains apolitical ahead of the February 25 polls.

Courtesy call by Datti and I on His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto at his Palace. We're most grateful for his hospitality and usual warmth. -PO pic.twitter.com/YQLSsUTcAa — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) February 1, 2023