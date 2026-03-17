PHOTOS: Tinubu Arrives UK For Historic State Visit

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By The Whistler
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday arrived in the United Kingdom for a landmark state visit.

The presidential aircraft touched down at Stansted Airport at about 3:23 p.m. local time, marking the formal commencement of the high-level diplomatic engagement.

The arrival was confirmed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare, via a post on his verified X handle.

“Timeline: 15:23PM. President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu touch down at Stansted Airport, United Kingdom, as a historic visit begins.”

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A brief video clip accompanying the post showed the presidential aircraft taxiing to a stop on the tarmac before the President and the First Lady disembarked.

The visit is expected to culminate in the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Key sectors targeted for cooperation include trade and investment, energy transition, solid minerals development, and security collaboration.

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The state visit is also aimed at deepening bilateral relations and expanding economic and diplomatic engagement between both countries.

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