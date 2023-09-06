PHOTOS: Tinubu Group Pickets Appeal Court As Presidential Tribunal Delivers Verdict In Obi, Atiku’s Petitions
On Wednesday, some youths took to the Court of Appeal, Abuja, brandishing banners with various inscriptions, as the presidential tribunal delivers its judgment on petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s February 25 victory.
The group gathered outside the presidential tribunal in show of support for Tinubu.
Some of the inscriptions on the banners read, “Nigerians did not vote for a ponzu merchant,” and “Niger Deltans Stands [sic] with the mandate given to BAT by over 200 million Nigerians,” amongst others