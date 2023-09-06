PHOTOS: Tinubu Group Pickets Appeal Court As Presidential Tribunal Delivers Verdict In Obi, Atiku’s Petitions

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Wednesday, some youths took to the Court of Appeal, Abuja, brandishing banners with various inscriptions, as the presidential tribunal delivers its judgment on petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s February 25 victory.

The group gathered outside the presidential tribunal in show of support for Tinubu.

Some of the inscriptions on the banners read, “Nigerians did not vote for a ponzu merchant,” and “Niger Deltans Stands [sic] with the mandate given to BAT by over 200 million Nigerians,” amongst others

