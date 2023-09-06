PHOTOS: Tinubu Group Pickets Appeal Court As Presidential Tribunal Delivers Verdict In Obi, Atiku’s Petitions

Uncategorized
By Justina Simon
Protesters at the Court of Appeal ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Elections Tribunal

On Wednesday, some youths took to the Court of Appeal, Abuja, brandishing banners with various inscriptions, as the presidential tribunal delivers its judgment on petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s February 25 victory.

Advertisement

The group gathered outside the presidential tribunal in show of support for Tinubu.

Some of the inscriptions on the banners read, “Nigerians did not vote for a ponzu merchant,” and “Niger Deltans Stands [sic] with the mandate given to BAT by over 200 million Nigerians,” amongst others

RELATED
Economy

BREAKING: Tough Times Ahead For Electricity Consumers As NERC Increases Prepaid Meter Price From N109,684 To N143,836

Nigeria

Peter Obi Failed To Prove INEC Transfered His Votes To Tinubu – Presidential Tribunal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement