PHOTOS: Tinubu Pulls PDP Governors, Other Opposition Chieftains To Rivers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Unperturbed that their actions could be construed as anti-party activity, governors and chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) travelled to Rivers State to welcome the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where he is commissioning projects completed by Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.

Advertisement

Tinubu is on a two-day visit to Rivers to commission the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover and the newly built Magistrate Court Complex in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas, respectively.

The president-elect, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), arrived in the state on Wednesday in the company of the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

Tinubu was received by Governors Wike and Seyi Makinde of Rivers and Oyo States and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, who are all members of the opposition PDP.

L-R: James Ibori and Ayiri Emami

Advertisement

APC Governors on ground include Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and the Bayelsa governorship aspirant, Timipre Sylva, are also in the state.