PHOTOS: UniAbuja VC Gives Daughter’s Hand In Marriage 

It is the joy of every parent to see their children grow into adulthood and marry their heart’s desire.

That should be the feeling of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah and his wife, Professor Ramat Olohuntoyin Na’Allah, when their daughter, Saarah Asabi Na’Allah, got married to Lukman Adewale Faniyi in Ilorin recently.

The Na’ Allah and Faniyi families were full of praise to God for the opportunity to see their daughter and son, respectively in wedlock.

The event which was held on Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd July 2021 was attended by dignitaries across the country, including Board Chairman, TETFund, Alh. Kashim Ibrahim-Imam; Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and Director, National Institute of Legislative Studies, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar.

Others were the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulKareem Age Suleiman; former Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Prof. Shuaibu Oba AbdulRaheem and members of the diplomatic corps, academic community, and traditional and religious leaders.