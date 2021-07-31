PHOTOS: UniAbuja VC Gives Daughter’s Hand In Marriage 

By Robert Glory
Centre to left: Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah; his wife, Professor Ramat Olohuntoyin Na'Allah; his son in-law, Lukman Adewale Faniyi; (right) his daughters, Saarah Asabi Na'Allah and Haleemah Na'Allah, during the wedding of Lukman and Saarah in Ilorin, Kwara State, last week.

It is the joy of  every parent to see their  children grow into adulthood and marry   their heart’s desire. 

That should be the feeling of the Vice-Chancellor,  University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah and  his  wife, Professor Ramat Olohuntoyin Na’Allah, when their daughter,  Saarah Asabi Na’Allah, got married to Lukman Adewale Faniyi in Ilorin recently. 

The Na’ Allah and Faniyi  families  were full of praise  to God for the opportunity to see their daughter and son,  respectively in  wedlock. 

The event which was held on Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd July 2021 was attended by dignitaries across the country, including  Board Chairman, TETFund,  Alh. Kashim Ibrahim-Imam; Registrar of Joint Admissions and  Matriculation  Board,  Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and  Director, National Institute of Legislative Studies, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar. 

Others were the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulKareem Age Suleiman; former Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Prof. Shuaibu  Oba AbdulRaheem and members of the diplomatic corps,  academic community, and traditional and religious leaders.

