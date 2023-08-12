PHOTOS: Uzodinma Unveils Lady Ekomaru Running Mate

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in Imo State, the incumbent governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma has unveiled his running mate, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru at Land Mark event center, new Owerri, Imo State on Saturday

Governor Uzodinma unveiled his running mate at an expanded stakeholders meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party in Imo State.

Ekomaru hails from Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state and is married to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Chukwuma Ekomaro who was a former commissioner for youths and sports and formerly of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and was once a governorship candidate under PDP.

She is a senior Lecturer at Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education since 2003 till date and is blessed with three sons.

