PHOTOS: ‘Votes Must Count For Democracy To Flourish’—Peter Obi Says After Voting At Polling Unit

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi, has cast his vote for the state assembly polls at his polling unit, 019 Ward 2 in Amatutu village in Agulu Local government of Anambra state.

Obi who shared pictures of the voting process on his verified Twitter page was joined by his wife, Margaret Obi.

The LP candidate encourages registered voters who are yet to cast their vote to go out and do so while stating that votes must count for democracy to flourish in Nigeria.

