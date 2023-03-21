PHOTOS: Woman Escapes Death As Car Somersaults On Kubwa Expressway
An unidentified middle-aged woman, on Tuesday, escaped death along the Kubwa expressway after her car skidded off the highway and somersaulted to the service lane.
The crash which happened at about 11am disrupted the flow of traffic before the arrival of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).
The crash also affected roadside ‘black market’ fuel traders who abandoned their fuel further complicating the incident as it spilled on the expressway.
As of the time of filing this report, emergency responders are still on the scene to restore traffic flow and evacuate the damaged car.