PHOTOS: ‘You’re An Icon’- Senator Bamidele Says As NNPCL’s EVP Upstream Receives Award

… NNPC Pushing For Adoption Of Solar In Villages- Eyesan

HOUSTON: The Executive Vice President Upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan has received an award from the Women in Energy, Oil and Gas for her outstanding role in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

The EVP was presented the award of Energy Shelves by the WEOG at the sideline of the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, USA.

The award was presented to Eyesan by the Senate Majority Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

Presenting the award, Senator Bamidele lauded Eyesan for her role in the industry. He said the “Iconic woman award” was befitting because of her contribution to the industry over the years.

“She is a patriot per excellence who we are all very proud of,” the lawmaker said.

Speaking at the awards, Eyesan said energy transition has led to concerns for countries like Nigeria, adding that the “question that baffles everybody’s mind is how to bridge the gap amid lack.”

The EVP said countries like Nigeria need time to balance their energy mix.

Eyesan said, “NNPC Limited continues to maintain that as we go through this energy transition, we will utilise our competitive advantage. We are sitting on top of huge gas resources and for that reason, we will utilise our gas to the fullest.

“NNPCL will continue to ensure that gas is commercialized and gas is monetised. Today, we are building the backbone gas infrastructure that will take gas from the source in the South, right up to the North. We are not only pushing for gas as the source of cleaner energy in Nigeria, we are pushing for the utilisation of these valuable resources in the whole of Africa.”

According to the EVP, the NNPCL is pushing for the adoption of renewables to expand Nigeria’s energy mix.

She expressed the company’s willingness to invest in all forms of energy mix that would close the country’s energy gap.

The EVP said, “We are also mindful of other energy resources. Today, NNPCL is fostering the utilisation of solar for a captive market. We are pushing for solar in rural areas. We are working also to explore how we can utilise rare earth minerals like lithium for solar manufacturing

“So, a good mix of resources in bridging the energy poverty gap that we have.”

