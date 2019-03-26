Phyno, Teni Becomes TomTom Brand Ambassadors

Advertisement

Nigerian music stars, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno and Teniola Apata known as Teni are the newest brand ambassador for popular mint sweet brand TomTom.

TomTom unveiled both stars as the new face of the brand recently. To celebrate the deal the duo took to their social media pages to share the news to their fans.

Teni, in a speech recalled how she used to pack some TomTom as part of her lunch for school while she was much younger.

She said: “When I was younger, in primary school, Tom Tom used to be a part of my lunch box. Today I’m a brand ambassador for Tom Tom! If you strive hard, you can get it if you want!”