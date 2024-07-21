Physical Accreditation Of Schools Stops In August – NBTE

403 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has stated that there will be no more physical accreditation or other quality assurance activities in the institutions under its purview.

The Board in a statement signed by the Head of Media Unit, Fatima Abubakar, in Kaduna on Sunday, stated that this will take off by August 2024.

The statement explained that NBTE is fully transitioned to a digital platform for all quality assurance processes, aligning with the Federal Government’s digital-driven policies and the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The NBTE is a board of education that supervises, regulates, and oversees educational programmes offered by technical institutions at secondary, polytechnic, and monotechnic levels through an accreditation process in Nigeria.

It said the digitalisation policy has recorded success, with a substantial increase in institutions and stakeholders engaging with the digital system, now totaling 489.

The statement said that the Board has also completed digital assessments and documentation processes for 17 institutions across the six geo-political zones, with approvals granted accordingly.

It further noted that digital monitoring has been introduced to ensure strict compliance with established standards.

The statement added that the NBTE’s digitalisation drive, led by the Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, aims to deliver more efficient, effective, and transparent quality assurance processes, ensuring cost-effectiveness and integrity.

According to the board, with this leap into the digital era, physical accreditation and quality assurance activities will be phased out effective August 2024.

This development is expected to enhance the quality of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Nigeria, aligning with global best practices.

“This includes 59 new institutions requiring registration and 430 institutions with expired programs requiring accreditation, re-accreditation, and those initiating requests for Resource Inspection.

“Digital Assessment Completion: The digital assessment and documentation processes of seventeen (17) institutions across the six geo-political zones have been completed and approved by the Board.

“The breakdown is as follows:South West (SW) – 5, South East (SE) – 4, North East (NE) – 1, North West (NW) – 4, North Central (NC) – 3,” the board noted.

It also said it has introduced digital monitoring of activities for all the institutions regulated by the board to ensure strict compliance with established standards.

“The board encourages all Polytechnics, other Technical Institutions, and relevant stakeholders under its regulatory purview to embrace these technology-driven digitalization processes for a more efficient, effective, and transparent quality assurance exercise that ensures cost-effectiveness and integrity,” the statement noted.