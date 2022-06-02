PIA: Kyari Takes NNPC’s Investment Drive To Spain

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari has taken the drive to attract more oil and gas investments into the country to Spain.

Kyari who is attending the Nigeria-Spain business forum would use the opportunity of the event to highlight areas in the oil and gas sector where investors can take advantage in line with the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.

The PIA which was signed into law last year by President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up many opportunities for investors in the area of gas.

Nigeria launched its decade of gas in February last year in a move to transition into clean energy and as well eliminate energy poverty, eating up about 40 per cent of its population.

The NNPC is currently deepening natural gas utilisation to reduce energy poverty through the National Gas Expansion Programme and intensifying the use of petrochemicals.

The National Company is also making concerted efforts in the Gas sector through various projects such as NLNG Train 7, AKK, OB3, ELPS and others.

It is also involved in the expansion and integration of domestic/regional power grids and growing the domestic gas markets through Autogas/Compressed Natural Gas/Liquified Petroleum Gas to power vehicles.