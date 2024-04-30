PIA: NMDPRA Meets Stakeholders Over Host Communities Fund Regulations

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA om Tuesday met with stakeholders over the regulations guiding Midstream Host Community Development Trust Fund.

The Fund which was prescribed by the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, to protect communities hosting oil and gas midstream facilities such as refineries, pipelines, and gas processing facilities is yet to take off due to the absence of regulations by NMDPRA.

Advertisement

Speaking at a stakeholders’ consultative forum on midstream petroleum host community development trust regulations, the Authority Chief Executive, Engr. Farouk Ahmed explained that the consultative forum would enable NMDPRA to collate ideas, positions and suggestions on the proposed draft regulations.

Ahmed who was represented by the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha, explained that the main issue on the draft regulations in the feedback received from stakeholders concerns who should qualify in the applicability of the host community to either the midstream or the downstream.

He pointed out that previously, host community applied only to upstream host communities which have now been extended to midstream sector of the industry.

He disclosed that currently in the midstream, three refineries and 15 gas processing facilities have valid licences, while in the downstream gas space, more than 1,195 facilities have valid licences with 176 operators having gas import and uptake permits.

Advertisement

“In the liquid licensing side of the downstream, there are 130 depots with valid licences, 69 coastal vessels with licences, and in the retail outlets, we have 9,464 retail outlets with valid licences as at 10am today, 30 April.

“Why am I reading all this data? It is so that as we discuss hostcom, we can understand the stretch of downstream and midstream. We can agree here which facilities should come under this and the criteria to use to determine this”, he added.

Earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, Rep. Dumnamene Dekor, said it was unacceptable that over two years after the PIA was signed into law, the regulations were not ready.

Dekor therefore urged the NMDPRA to urgently conclude the process and make it operational, adding that the wellbeing of petroleum host communities is essential to Nigeria’s desire for progressive and prosperous nation.

“The oil and gas sector contributes over 60 percent of total government revenue, and about 90 percent of total export earnings of this country.

Advertisement

Yet, the country has failed to effectively deliver the elements of the resource exploitation to host communities for nearly seven decades.

“This failure has had enormous consequences on the development of the oil and gas and overall economy of this country. Presently, the PIA 2021 creates an opportunity for host communities to be directly involved in shaping how their developmental needs are addressed, particularly, through the establishment and operationalisation of host communities’ development trust”, he added.