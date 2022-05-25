PIA Unlocks More Investments For Nigeria As Timile Devt Company Awards Contract For Construction Of LPG Carrier Vessel

The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act has continued to open more investments opportunities for investors in the Nigerian oil and gas sector as Timile Development Company has sealed a dual contract signing agreement for the construction of a new 23,000 cubic meters Liquefied Petroleum Gas Carrier Vessel with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and with NLNG Shipping Management Ltd.

The contract for the construction and supervision of the 23.000 cubic LPG Carrier, is seen as one of the dividends of the implementation of the PIA which was signed into law last year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since the PIA became law, many opportunities have been opened for investors to take advantage of particularly in the area of gas.

The NSML is a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited which is an integrated maritime services company providing a wide range of top-notch maritime and shipping services including training, manning, fleet management and consultancy services.

The new 23,000 cubic LPG/NH3VCM Carrier to be constructed, is a high-end specification vessel that has been designed by NSML in accordance with bespoke requirements using HMD’s highly efficient eco-design.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Timile Development Company, Mr. Alfred Timile, stated that the new LPG carrier is expected for delivery on 26 of July 2023 at HMB in Ulsan, Korea.

He said, ‘We are delighted to execute the construction of our new LPG carrier with HMD bringing on board NSML to supervise the construction.

“As an indigenous company, this demonstrates our commitment and support to the Nigeria Local Content Act and as well establishes our confidence in local capacity to deliver international acceptable standards.

“Working with HMD again makes us feel in very safe hands as we are confident that this eco-design cleaner fuel vessel shall be constructed in line with international best practices and industrial regulations thereby creating a space for the vessel in the international gas supply value chain.

“Having taken delivery of our first LPG carrier vessel which is currently chartered to Nigeria LNG Limited for domestic EPG supply, we look forward to taking delivery of the new carrier in July 2023 to make an addition to the global gas supply industry.”