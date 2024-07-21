PICTURES: Plateau Reps Member Gifts Daughter Who Graduated From Secondary School SUV

565 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A member representing Pankshin/ Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, Yusuf Gagdi, has reportedly gifted a brand new Lexus RX, a crossover SUV, to his daughter, Aisha Gadgi, who just graduated from secondary school.

Ms Aisha also sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations or UTME.

The daughter graduated from Lead British International School Abuja, on Saturday.

Saminu Maigoro, shared pictures of the teenager, together with her dad, showcasing the luxury vehicle on Facebook.

“Congratulations, Aisha Yusuf Gagdi, on your graduation from Lead British International School Abuja. May it be the beginning of a wonderful journey of life,” the post said.

“To celebrate her graduation and great performance in JAMB, her father surprised her with a gift of a car,” Mr Maigoro said.

The House of Representatives recently passed a motion to donate 50% of their salaries for six months to tackle hunger in the country.

Plateau Member representing Pankshin/ Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, Yusuf Gagdi alongside his family at his daughter’s school graduation.

Aisha Gagdi posing beside her brand new Lexus RX, a crossover SUV, gifted to her by her father after graduating from secondary school.