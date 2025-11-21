PINL Bags Award For Curbing Pipeline Vandalism

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has received the Award of Excellence on Community Engagement and Environmental Sustainability Practice from the Orashi Peoples Congress (OPC) in recognition of its contributions to curbing pipeline vandalism along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

President-General of OPC, Comrade Emeni Ibe, presented the award during the company’s monthly stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt. He said the recognition reflects the partnership between the company and its host communities in safeguarding the TNP and strengthening environmental security.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, Dr. Akpos Mezeh dedicated it to the traditional rulers, youth groups, and community leaders across the corridor. According to him, their support has been central to the significant reduction in vandalism and the improved security climate on the line.

Earlier in his briefing, Mezeh announced that PINL has engaged town criers across all host communities to boost the timely flow of verified information and intelligence around the pipeline. Two town criers—one man and one woman—have been deployed per community, following recommendations from stakeholders at the previous meeting.

Mezeh said the town criers will support sensitisation efforts, strengthen early-warning mechanisms, and enhance communication between PINL contractors and community structures across the 215 host communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia States.

Reviewing the company’s operational performance for the month, he reported that PINL maintained zero infractions on the TNP, sustaining uninterrupted crude oil and gas production along the corridor. He added that vandalism attempts have reduced by over 87 percent compared to 2022, attributing the improvement to strengthened surveillance and increased community trust.

Mezeh also noted that community-based intelligence has risen from 10.5 percent to 68 percent, a development he credited to deeper engagement with traditional rulers, youth groups and local contractors.

On corporate social responsibility, he disclosed that 2,000 women enrolled in the PINL SME Support Scheme have completed their data capture and bank account opening processes and are awaiting disbursement before the end of the year. The company’s scholarship programme is also 97 per cent completed, with beneficiaries expected to receive their awards within the same period.

Reaffirming the company’s priorities for the final quarter of 2025, Mezeh said PINL remains committed to sustaining zero infractions, expanding youth and women empowerment initiatives, strengthening collaboration with ONSA, NNPCL and security agencies, and advocating for the renewal of critical access roads across the corridor.

While thanking host communities for their cooperation, he urged continued vigilance and support in protecting national assets.

Several community leaders present at the meeting commended the company’s operations. The King of Ahoada Kingdom, His Majesty Noble Uwoh, described PINL’s engagement model as a benchmark for other companies.

“Through transparent feedback, consistent stakeholder engagement, and deliberate empowerment of women and youth, PINL has created a people-centred model worthy of emulation,” the monarch said.

In Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, the Paramount Ruler of Owaza Community, HM Eze Obioma Nworgu, called for increased youth employment and improved social infrastructure while urging further collaboration to secure the pipeline.

In Eleme, where multiple pipeline lines and manifolds are located, Akpajo CDC Chairman, Mr. Oliver Nwidag said vandalism has dropped significantly.

“Before PINL, vandalism was rampant. Today, you barely hear such reports. Community-based engagement is the best, and we appreciate PINL for that,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor, NNPCL PMO, Engr. Akponine Omojevwe commended the partnership between PINL and its host communities, urging them to sustain their support—especially during the high-risk Yuletide period.