Pirates Engage Troops In Gun Battle In Bayelsa

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Five (5) pirates/militants have been killed after troops of Operation Delta Safe raided their camp at Tukugbene-Ayama ijaw LGA Bayelsa State on 4 Aug 20.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Defence Spokesman, John Enenche, said the raid followed “actionable and credible intelligence” on a suspected pirate/sea robber gang leader one Mr LANRE, who came into town from Port Harcourt with one AYI ABUH also a notorious Kidnapper/pirate.

Enenche noted that the operation was aimed at extracting LANRE and AYI ABUH as well as other members of the gang from the community.

Lanre and Abuh however, outsmarted the troops as they escaped despite severe gun battle.

Enenche said “Upon arrival at the personal jetty of the suspect, troops met heavy resistance from harassing gun fire from pirates/militants in 5 boats that approached from adjoining creek.

“The overwhelming fire power of own troops led to the forceful withdrawal of the pirates/militants with various degree of gunshots wounds. The gallant troops sustained the fire fight until 5 of the pirates/militants were neutralised ashore.”

The defence spokesman further disclosed that three of the attacking boats were sunk while the occupants with various degrees of gunshots wounds escaped into the river.

He said “In the process, troops recovered 3 boats from the pirates. Additionally, own troops took over the jetty and advance to the objective area which was empty. It was believed that while the exchange of fire was ongoing LANRE and AYI ABUH escaped. A complete cordon and search was carried out on the building where the suspects were believed to be residing and thereafter the building was cleared. In the process, troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles with a magazine, two 200 HP Yamaha outbound engines and three 115HP Yamaha outbound engines.”

According to Enenche, a similar raid was carried out in the hideout of another notorious criminal/kidnapper and an oil thief popularly known as AKALAMI High Chief AKA SAMMY, along Mbiama East West road.

He said the criminal was however, killed while trying to escape.

He listed items recovered from his hideout to include a localliy made pistol and cartridges.

“Sammy is reported to be a close ally to a notorious criminal known as VIP suspected to be one of the masterminds of the killing of 5 Battalion Soldiers around East West road,” he added.