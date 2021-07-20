Pirates Kill Soldier In Delta

A soldier has been killed in Tuomo community, Burutu council area of Delta State, following a clash between military men and suspected pirates.

A community source said the soldier and two of the pirates were killed in the clash.

THE WHISTLER, gathered that the pirates, who came on a speedboat, planned to loot an armoury at the military checkpoint in the area.

The pirates were said to have opened fire on the soldiers who swiftly returned fire.

A soldier and two members of the gang were killed, while a fleeing pirate was arrested.

A few days ago, there were reports of a similar incident in Egbema kingdom, Warri North council area of the state.

An uncertain number of soldiers and about four members of the Egbema Peace Corps were allegedly killed by suspected pirates led by an unidentified ex-militant.

An aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on political matters, Austin Ozobo, who hails from the area, confirmed the attack to THE WHISTLER.