Plan In Place To Stop Tinubu From Getting 25% In The North – Says Naja’atu Mohammed

The former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APCPCC, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said there’s a plan in place to stop Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from getting 25 percent from Northern states in the coming election.

Naja’atu was addressing supporters at the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Rally in Adamawa state on Saturday.

According to her, the PDP will do all it takes to ensure Tinubu is denied the required 25% during the presidential election.

The former APC strongwoman was speaking after her controversial interview with THE WHISTLER where she said “Tinubu cannot raise a tea cup.”

But when told by the APC that she was a mole and was after money from the APC candidate, she responded by saying, “This is the first time that I know that governors do not even sponsor the presidential campaign. Normally the governor sponsors the presidential campaign in his state, but this time around, it is Asiwaju that is doing it

“Everything about Asiwaju is about money, there’s nothing like honour. For God’s sake what do we want? Can we continue to wallow in this, can we continue to deceive ourselves, who are we lying to? We are only lying to ourselves. We see these things. The truth has been written on the horizon. Why are we now turning the other eyes.”

She argued that she resigned honourably, and denied being expelled.

She had said, “As far as my expulsion from the APC is concerned, what took them so long? They should have told the public before I resigned, but they kicked me out unfortunately because they are so silly, they are saying after my resignation, they actually kicked me out.

“They have no respect for the psyche of Nigerians. They think we are all a bunch of idiots. We are not, we can think. I took my time because they pleaded with me. I am a Muslim. He said in the name of Allah…In the name of Allah please accept this appointment.

“I respect your stance. I said he should give me a blueprint, but he said he doesn’t have a blueprint,” she added.

But while speaking on what the PDP is doing as part of its strategy to win the coming election, she said, “Nigeria belongs to all of us, APC has said that they have a president and 23 governors. What they are trying to do is this, they need 25 percent of total votes.

“You must stop that from happening. You must stop the APC from getting 25 percent of your votes from the North. He doesn’t need us, and we don’t need him,” she added.