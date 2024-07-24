Plane Crash At Nepal Airport Kills 18

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tragedy struck at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal today when a small passenger plane belonging to Saurya Airlines crashed and caught fire during takeoff, killing 18 people on board.

The captain, identified as Manish Shakya, is the sole survivor and is receiving treatment for eye injuries at a local hospital, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

“On 24 July 2024 (2081/04/09), Wednesday, Saurya Airlines Aircraft (CRJ200, Registration 9N-AME) took off from Tribhuvan International Airport (VNKT) at 11:11 Nepali Standard Time (NST) to Pokhara International Airport (VNPR).

“Shortly after takeoff from runway 02, the aircraft veered off to the right and crashed on the east side of the runway. Rescue operations were initiated immediately.

“The fire was brought under control, one injured person (Captain Manish Ratna Shakya) was rescued and taken to the hospital, and 18 People were found dead,” the statement from the Rescue Coordination Centre read.

Footage shows firefighters battling the blaze and rescue workers examining the charred remains of the 50-seater Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft.

The victims include 17 Nepali citizens and one Yemeni national. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, but an investigation is underway. An emergency cabinet meeting has been called to form a panel to probe the incident.

This latest tragedy highlights Nepal’s poor air safety record, with nearly 360 people dying in plane or helicopter crashes in the country since 2000. The airport was temporarily closed following the crash but has since reopened.