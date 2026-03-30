Plateau: Christian Youth Council Decries Fresh Killings, Demands Justice

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The Youth Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (YOWICCN) has criticised the recent gruesome killing of residents of Angwan Rukuba community in Plateau State.

YOWICCN said the attack has again highlighted the persistent insecurity in Nigeria’s north-central region, where communities continue to face recurring violence.

The community was attacked on Sunday evening by suspected bandits who randomly killed scores of people and left several others injured.

The youth council’s leader, Emmanuel Eniade, in a statement on Monday, said the continuous shedding of innocent blood is unacceptable and would no longer be tolerated.

Eniade said the Federal Government, Plateau State government, and all security agencies must move beyond statements and take decisive and visible action.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the recent violent attack in Plateau State, where armed gunmen stormed communities in Jos North, killing scores of innocent citizens and leaving many others injured,” the statement read.

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“Enough is Enough”. We raise our voices in strong condemnation of these barbaric acts. The continuous shedding of innocent blood in our land is unacceptable and must no longer be tolerated.

“YOWICCN strongly condemns this heinous act of violence. The deliberate targeting of innocent people is an affront to God and humanity,” it added.

The council invoked scripture in the Bible, saying, “As Scripture reminds us, “The Lord examines the righteous, but the wicked, those who love violence, He hates with a passion” (Psalm 11:5).”

YOWICCN further demanded immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, deployment of adequate security to affected communities, strengthening of intelligence systems to prevent future attacks, and clear accountability measures to restore public confidence.

The Council condoled with the families who have lost loved ones.

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“This is a moment to rise not in violence, but in purpose, unity, and prayer. We must become voices for peace, defenders of truth, and agents of change in our communities,” it said.