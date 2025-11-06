Plateau Govt Mourns Railway Crash Victims

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Plateau State Government has sympathised with the families affected by Wednesday’s fatal railway accident at Fototek Junction in Jos South Local Government Area.

The government said the incident could have been avoided if strict adherence to safety rules at rail crossings were observed.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning when a passenger train travelling from Bukuru to Jos rammed into a commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, at the Fototek roundabout.

According to eyewitness reports, the tricycle rider allegedly attempted to beat the oncoming train despite repeated honking and warnings from a railway flag bearer stationed at the crossing.

The impact of the collision crushed the tricycle and killed the rider and some of his passengers instantly.

Residents said the scene was horrifying, as mangled remains and debris littered the area.

Martha Clement, a resident who spoke to Vanguard said, “The train’s honk was loud, but the Keke rider ignored it. Before he could cross, the train met the tricycle. It was too late to save anyone.”

Clement noted that crash caused panic in the community as sympathisers rushed to the scene before security operatives arrived to restore order.

Emergency responders later evacuated the victims’ bodies, while the injured were taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Davou Gyang, described the incident as painful but preventable.

He conveyed the government’s condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He said, “We mourn with the families affected by this sad event. It is indeed a painful loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

“This tragedy underscores the need for every road user to exercise caution and patience, especially around railway intersections.”

The Commissioner urged all road users, particularly motorists and tricycle operators, to obey traffic control signals and respect safety protocols at railway crossings to avoid further loss of life.

He warned that negligence and impatience at such intersections could lead to deadly consequences.

Gyang also disclosed that the Ministry of Transport is collaborating with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and other relevant agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and to establish measures to prevent future occurrences.

He reaffirmed the Plateau State Government’s commitment to improving transport safety through intensified public education, enforcement of traffic laws, and to upgrade safety infrastructure across the state.

“The government remains steadfast in its resolve to safeguard lives and property. We will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure that tragedies like this are prevented in the future,” the Commissioner added.