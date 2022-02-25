PLATEAU: Gunmen Kidnap Third Monarch In 2 Months

Armed men in Plateau State have abducted the paramount ruler of Pushit District, Diket Gupiya, from his residence on Thursday night.

Gupiya was abducted at about 9 pm after the assailants invaded his palace located at the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state’s police spokesperson, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the report, saying some operatives had been deployed “for a possible rescue of the traditional ruler”.

This is the third abduction of a monarch in nearly two months. The last incident was the kidnap of Da Gyang Balak, the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang District of Jos South LGA.

Balak was released two days after he was abducted from his palace after an undisclosed amount of ransom was reportedly paid.

Similarly, in December, armed men had abducted the monarch of Gindiri town, Charles Dakat, from his palace in Mangu LGA.

Armed groups have continued to target prominent people and citizens within the state for abduction. Victims include a former gubernatorial candidate, a lecturer, monarchs, and students in recent times.