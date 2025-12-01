Plateau Records 2,786 New HIV Infections

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Dr Nicholas Ba’amlong, Plateau Commissioner for Health, says the state recorded 2,786 new cases of HIV infections and 460 related deaths in 2024.

Ba’amlong disclosed this on Monday in Jos at an event commemorating the 2025 World AIDS Day, observed globally on Dec. 1, with the theme “Overcoming Disruption: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response.”

He said that 51,370 persons were living with HIV in the state as at Sept. 2025, which comprised of 14,001 males and 33,055 females.

He added that 47,056 adults and 1,835 children were currently receiving Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

The commissioner explained that 98,403 persons were screened between Jan. and Sept. 2025, out of which 1,910 tested positive.

Ba’amlong noted that there had been progress in prevention of mother-to-child transmission, saying that 30,743 pregnant women were tested within the period and 39 who tested positive had been linked to care.

Advertisement

He said the state had expanded HIV testing services to more than 900 health facilities and intensified awareness on prevention and treatment.

The commissioner called for stronger community engagement, improved access to healthcare, and increased investment in research and innovation to sustain progress against the disease.

He commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for approving funds used to procure HIV dual test kits, which he said had been distributed to health facilities across the state.

Ba’amlong also lauded development partners for supporting the delivery of quality healthcare services.

Similarly, Mrs Esther Turaki, the Executive Director of the Plateau AIDS Control Agency (PLACA), said the state had achieved a viral load suppression rate of 92 per cent as of June 2025.

Advertisement

Turaki described the HIV Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability (DRMS) Strategy as a critical initiative aimed at standardising and scaling existing efforts, while introducing innovative financing mechanisms.

According to her, the strategy sets out a clear plan for mobilising new domestic resources by identifying funding sources, annual targets and key actions required for implementation.

She applauded Gov. Mutfwang for his sustained support to the agency.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Chris Isichei, who urged governments to reduce reliance on donor funding and establish a dedicated HIV funding bank as external support continues to decline.

He also encouraged the Plateau Government to integrate HIV and AIDS treatment into the state’s health insurance scheme.