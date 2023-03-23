Play Stronger Role In Stimulating Investments In Nigeria, NIPC Urges Companies From China, Others

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The federal government has called on Chinese companies as well as other foreign investors to play a stronger role in adding value to Nigeria’s raw commodity exports.

Advertisement

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs. Saratu Umar, said this while receiving a delegation from the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, comprising members of the China General Chamber of Commerce (Trade and Investment Promotion Office),

She said going forward, companies should be able to establish factories and process raw materials in Nigeria.

The NIPC Boss noted that even though the country had done a lot of exports to China, the former would like to replace raw material export with processed or finished goods going forward.

Umar said Nigeria has lots of potential in agriculture and solid minerals among an endless list of opportunities and urged the investors to focus on value-chain addition that would create a win-win situation for the parties.

She said while value chain addition would help conserve foreign exchange for Nigeria, it would also enable the Chinese companies to repatriate their proceeds.

Advertisement

The NIPC boss said, “We have lots of potential in agriculture and solid minerals among an endless list.

“We are inviting countries, particularly China to come and play in the Nigerian economy to help develop our value chains, set up industries within the value chains that you can process and it would be a win-win; you should be able to repatriate your proceeds as the law allows you to do that.

“But at the same time, we also want to take the benefit of developing the value chain and developing the country as well. And that’s the direction I want China to see on where we want to go.”

She said the NIPC was in the process of developing the Nigerian Investment

The Chinese Economic Minster- Counsellor in the embassy, Mr. Wang Xijia, commended the bilateral trade relations between both countries over the past years.

Advertisement

He said Nigeria remained China’s third investment destination in Africa, adding that total investment from Chinese companies to Nigeria amounted to about $290 million in 2022 compared to about $300 million in the preceding year.

Wang, who only assumed his duties in January said Chinese investors had enjoyed strong support from local partners, the Nigerian government including the NIPC, adding that he would seek to deepen the existing cordial trade relationship between China and Nigeria.

“We are looking to see more Chinese business delegations coming to Nigeria. We are very happy that our investors enjoyed their operations with local partners, and we are also delighted to see free trade zones in Lagos.”