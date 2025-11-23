Plea Bargaining: Protecting The Powerful Or Promoting Justice

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In the high-stakes arena of Nigeria’s anti-corruption war, where billion-naira scandals erupt with unsettling regularity, an unlikely instrument has emerged as both hero and villain: plea bargaining. It has recovered fortunes hidden in shadows, shortened courtroom battles that could have dragged on for years, and exposed secrets once buried by influence and intimidation. Yet its growing influence sparks a haunting question: Is plea bargaining delivering justice—or merely offering redemption on sale in a system desperate for results?

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Chigozie Y. Mkparu, Esq, based in Abuja, stated that “plea bargaining in Nigeria is an effective tool in the recovery of proceeds of crime—essentially a form of revenue generation—from suspected criminals. Plea bargaining, as the name implies, is a negotiation between the prosecution (EFCC or ICPC) and the defendant for a lesser charge, fewer counts, or a more lenient punishment in exchange for a guilty plea, information, or restitution.”

Chigozie emphasized that plea bargaining can be a powerful anti-corruption tool—for example, through the big fish–small fish strategy—but argued that the tool remains underutilized due to the literal interpretation of the statutes and the lingering corruption within the very institutions charged with fighting graft.

“Plea bargaining has been used effectively by these anti-graft agencies in the recovery of stolen funds from internet fraudsters, corrupt political actors and corporate thieves. This approach, though effective, is still insufficient because its full potential remains untapped,” she said.

She further recommended amending governing laws to allow the option of plea bargaining at the investigative level, overhauling existing protocols, adopting effective international practices, and establishing strict rules on the types of cases where plea bargaining should apply—while ensuring proportionality in sentencing.

Also speaking to THE WHISTLER, Onyinye K. Omenugha, Esq, based in Abuja, stated that plea bargaining improves the effectiveness of the EFCC and ICPC by enabling faster asset recovery, securing convictions, and reducing court backlogs.

Advertisement

“High-profile cases such as those involving Cecilia Ibru and Tafa Balogun demonstrate its value in retrieving billions in stolen funds,” she noted. “However, its effectiveness is weakened by ethical concerns. Lenient sentences for wealthy offenders reduce deterrence, fuel public distrust, and create perceptions of selective justice.”

Omenugha argued that while plea bargaining improves efficiency, it often undermines fairness and accountability particularly in elite corruption cases.

“Improving the effectiveness and integrity of plea bargaining in Nigeria requires reforms that strengthen legal certainty, promote fairness, and rebuild public trust,” she added.

She emphasized that mandatory sentencing guidelines and compulsory asset forfeiture would ensure proportional punishment and guarantee full restitution in corruption cases. She further called for clear eligibility criteria, stricter penalties, and early but safeguarded judicial involvement to prevent arbitrary outcomes and limit undue influence.

“Judges should conduct rigorous factual inquiries and provide written reasons for their decisions to enhance consistency,” she said.

Advertisement

According to her, transparency must also be reinforced through full disclosure of plea agreements and independent oversight of high-stakes settlements. Protecting defendants’ rights, ensuring broad pre-plea discovery, and providing adequate defense resources are equally essential.

“Plea bargaining must be implemented equitably so that justice serves all Nigerians, not only the powerful,” she stated.

“With the right safeguards, it could evolve into one of the nation’s most transformative tools—delivering not just swift convictions, but meaningful justice for all.”

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Princess Otah-Eze Esq, based in Abuja, highlighted that “The effectiveness of plea bargaining in the work of the EFCC and ICPC is mixed. While it helps in some areas, it also raises concerns about fairness and deterrence.

On the positive side, plea bargaining helps the agencies recover assets and funds quickly, secure faster convictions, reduce case backlogs, and improve operational efficiency. It allows the EFCC and ICPC to resolve complex financial crimes without lengthy trials, ensuring that at least some stolen funds are returned to the government”.

She noted that “Despite these advantages, plea bargaining has not been very effective as a deterrent. The major concern is that it often leads to reduced sentences or minimal fines in exchange for a guilty plea and asset forfeiture. This creates the impression of a “slap on the wrist” for wealthy or politically connected individuals who may have stolen huge sums. As a result, many people see it as selective justice that protects powerful offenders from the full consequences of their crimes”.

“This perception weakens public confidence in the anti-corruption agencies and the judiciary. It also highlights the imbalance between the treatment of high-profile offenders and lower-level individuals who usually face harsher penalties. In such cases, the sanctions are not seen as matching the seriousness of the offence” princess stated.

Advertisement

She emphasized that to make plea bargaining more effective and ethical, the EFCC and ICPC must shift from viewing it mainly as a quick way to secure convictions or recover assets. Instead, it must be used in a way that also promotes justice, deterrence, and public trust.

“The key improvements involve clearer rules, stronger court oversight, and ensuring that the consequences truly reflect the seriousness of the crime.”

Princess further noted that clear and mandatory sentencing guidelines should be created for corruption cases, especially those involving politically exposed persons. These guidelines should include a minimum prison term and a minimum percentage of stolen funds that must be forfeited, even when a plea bargain is accepted. This ensures that offenders still face meaningful punishment and avoids the perception of lenient deals for elite criminals.

“The courts must play a stronger role. Judges should not accept a plea bargain automatically. They should require the EFCC or ICPC to explain why the plea is necessary, particularly in high-profile cases. If the sentence or forfeiture terms are too lenient or do not align with the mandatory guidelines, the court should reject the agreement. This ensures that the final decision serves the public interest.”

She highlighted that the entire plea bargaining process must be more transparent. The final agreement, including the amount recovered, the charges dropped, and the sentence, should be presented in open court and made accessible to the public. The judge’s reasons for accepting the plea should also be documented.

Princess pointed out that plea bargains should go beyond asset forfeiture and include elements of restorative justice. Recovered funds should be directed back to the sectors or projects from which they were stolen, showing citizens a clear benefit.

She concluded by saying that “By adopting these reforms, plea bargaining can become a more credible tool, recovering stolen wealth efficiently while still sending a strong message that corruption, especially by powerful individuals, attracts real consequences.”

Nigeria continues its battle against corruption, plea bargaining stands at a crossroads hailed for its efficiency yet criticized for its potential to shelter the influential from the full weight of justice. What emerges from expert opinions is clear, without comprehensive reforms, stronger oversight, and unwavering transparency, plea bargaining risks becoming a double-edged sword.