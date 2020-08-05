PMI Certifies Two Nigerians Portfolio Management Professionals

31 SHARES Share Tweet

The Project Management Institute (PMI) has promoted two Nigerians – Taopheek Babayeju and Chigozie Ndekile – to its elite membership after the duo recently earned the PMI Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP) certification.

Babaye and Ndekile from iCentra Consulting became the 7th and 8th Nigerians to earn the certification, joining about 800 other holders of the highest ranked project management certification in the world.

Dr Lambert Ofoegbu, the president of the Project Management Institute, PMI Nigeria, announced their certification in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

Ofoegbu encouraged more organisations and individuals to improve their project management effectiveness to program and portfolio levels by contracting persons with PMI certifications.

“Portfolio Management is the most effective way to implement strategic initiatives, it bridges the gap between strategy and implementation. Portfolio managers align projects, programs and operations with strategic objectives, investing resources in the right work to deliver the expected value. Organizations with mature project portfolio management practices complete 35 percent more of their programs successfully,” he said.