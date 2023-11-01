‘Point Out My Errors To Help Me’ — Tinubu Tells Ministers, Aides, Others

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has asked his ministers, aides, and other political appointees to not hesitate in pointing out his errors to help his administration succeed and deliver its promises to Nigerians.

Tinubu made the call on Wednesday at the first retreat with his ministers, other political appointees, and permanent secretaries in Abuja.

Tinubu noted the need for collaboration, transparency, and constructive feedback in the pursuit of national development.

According to the President, he would be humble enough to admit his mistakes if they arise, urging the cabinet members not to be afraid of pointing out errors as they would be treated as constructive criticism.

“Perfection is only that of God Almighty, but you are there to help me succeed,” he stated, adding he was not afraid to make mistakes.

“Don’t be afraid to make decisions, but don’t be antagonistic towards your supervisors,” Tinubu told the appointees and civil servants, adding “…I’m saying today again as the president, I can make mistakes, point it to me (and) I would resolve that conflict, that error (because) perfection is only that of God Almighty. But you are there to help me succeed. Success I must achieve by all means necessary. “

The president further stated that he is committed to fighting corruption and improving the lives of Nigerians, promising to transform the economy to work for millions of citizens.

The 71-year-old said poverty was not a thing to be ashamed about but urged the appointees to work with him to “banish it because it’s unacceptable”

“It started from the day I was sworn in, and that bold endeavour is only achieved through courage, determination, and focused leadership.

“We are going through the reform, painfully, and we still have other challenges. Don’t be a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress.

“Let us look forward. Let us be determined that corruption will go, progress will be achieved, better wages for our workers, and living wages.

“We will transform the economy to work for millions of our citizens. We must take 50 million people out of poverty. We must build healthcare that works for all. Look around. Don’t be wicked. Look at the standard of education, look at the classrooms, and look at the roads. We can only spend the money, we will find it, we can not spend the people.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Tinubu addressed Nigeria’s growing population, and encouraged his team to see it as an asset rather than a liability.

He urged the cabinet members to focus on progress, be inquisitive and think critically to chart a path for progress and prosperity for the nation and its future generations.