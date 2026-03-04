Poland Ready To Deepen Ties With Nigeria

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Poland has expressed readiness to strengthen economic and diplomatic relations with Nigeria, saying there is a vast untapped potential for cooperation between the two countries.

The announcement was made by Poland’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Michal Cygan, during the Ambassadorial Forum on Diplomatic and Economic Relations between Nigeria and Poland, organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos.

Addressing diplomats, academics, and policy experts, Ambassador Cygan stated that while Poland is now a $1tn economy, only about 1 per cent of its trade goes to Africa, with Nigeria accounting for roughly 10 per cent of that share, a figure he described as below potential. He highlighted that Poland and Nigeria share common democratic values and a commitment to market‑driven economies, describing this as a solid foundation for expanded cooperation.

He also pointed out that nearly 4,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in Poland, noting that the educational ties form a significant bridge between the two countries.

Reflecting on Poland’s own economic evolution, the envoy recalled the country’s transition from a centrally planned system to a resilient, market-driven democracy, noting the challenges it faced before embracing reform. He said that experience offers useful insights for countries pursuing structural economic development. He acknowledged that relations “were always friendly and supportive, but not very intense,” adding that it was his ambition to make the partnership more strategic.

Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Director-General of the NIIA, said that while Nigeria and Poland have historically enjoyed friendly relations, there is room to intensify cooperation and strengthen their partnership. He noted past collaborations, including Polish technical support in sectors such as shipbuilding, as a foundation for future engagement.

The forum’s discussions underscored opportunities to broaden collaboration in trade, technology, education, and cultural exchange, as both sides signalled optimism that expanded engagement could deliver mutual economic and social benefits.

Poland’s renewed focus on stronger economic ties with Nigeria comes amid broader efforts by Abuja to diversify diplomatic and trade partnerships beyond traditional markets and attract foreign investment.