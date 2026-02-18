Police Arraign 4 El-Rufai Supporters For Obstructing EFCC Investigation

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police on Wednesday arraigned Ibrahim Ayuba, Idris Abubakar, Haruna Isah, and Abdulrahman Ibrahim before a Magistrates’ Court, Wuse, Abuja, for allegedly obstructing the EFCC from discharging its duties.

The police charged the defendants with joint act, unlawful assembly, inciting disturbance and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty.

The prosecuting counsel, Donatus Abah, told the court that the EFCC petitioned the FCT Police Commissioner through the DPO, Galadima Police Division on Feb.16.

Abah alleged that while the commission was investigating a case involving the former governor of Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the defendants and others at large violently obstructed the staff from performing their duty.

He added that the defendants incited the public against the EFCC by flying a banner with the inscription “Nasir El-Rufai Solidarity Vanguard ” with the intention to cause breach of the public peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 100, 114 and 145 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Sunday Adukwu, admitted them to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one reliable surety each.

Adukwu ordered that the sureties must be from grade level 7 Civil or Public Servant, adding that failure to produce the sureties, the defendants should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the matter until April 13 for trial.