Police Arraign First Bank Employee For Allegedly Stealing Money From Customer’s Account

A member of staff of First Bank of Nigeria, Victor Omoniyi, was on Monday arraigned in court for allegedly conspiring with others to steal N303,000 from the account of a customer of the bank.

Omoniyi was charged before a Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Aminu Isaac, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 21, 2022 at about 12.17 pm at First Bank branch, Omitoro area along Ijede road in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The prosecutor said the defendant stole an Automated Teller Machine(ATM) card belonging to Mrs Abidemi Agbaje and withdrew N303,000 without her consent.

The prosecutor said that the complainant asked the defendant to help her remove her ATM card which got stuck in the machine being an official of the bank.

He said the complainant started receiving alert of withdrawals from her account and immediately reported to the bank management.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates three years jail term, if found guilty.

However, when the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum with evidence of tax payment, Lasra and must be gainfully employed.

The magistrate adjourned the case till June 23 for trial.