Police Arraign Seven Suspects Over Attack On Gov Oyetola’s Wife Convoy

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned seven persons accused of attacking the convoy of the Osun State First Lady, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.

The suspects were arraigned before the Osun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday.

The convoy of the First Lady was reportedly attacked on Friday night at Owode Ede and two aides of the governor’s wife were said to have been injured.

The suspects; Paul Omolola (40yrs), Rasaki Hammed (19yrs), Soliu Waheed (21yrs), Tiamiyu Bashiru (30yrs), Olayiwola John(26yrs), Mutiu Owoade (28yrs) and Tunde Ibrahim 20yrs were arraigned on four counts of conspiracy, conduct likely to cause breach of public peace, unlawful damage of convoy and assault.

The police prosecutor, Kayode Asanbe, told the court that the seven defendants “and others at large on 19th August 2022, around 8pm at Owode Market, Ede, conspired among themselves to wit serious assault, malicious damage, conduct likely to cause breach of peace by attacking First Lady, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola’s convoy which led to some of her aides to sustain injuries.”

He added that they damaged three of the vehicles in the convoy and unlawfully assaulted First Lady’s aide Mr Benson Oyebode and Mr Femi Alabi by stoning them.

He said further that they were injured by the stones while performing their lawful duty.

He noted that the offences contravened sections 249 (d), 516, 451 and 356 (2) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The defence counsel, S.A Gbenle made an oral bail application for the defendants after they pleaded not guilty to the offences pressed against them.

The magistrate, I. R Salami, granted the defendant bail with the sum of N500,000 with two sureties who must be blood relations and civil servant.

She adjourned the case to September 26, 2022 for hearing.